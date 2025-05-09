Miley Cyrus Bids Farewell To Love In Her Campy ‘More To Lose’ Video

During a listening event for her new album, Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus called it her “gayest” album yet. And while it remains to be seen and heard just what she means by that, the video for her latest single, “More To Lose,” is sure to earn her a bit more “queer icon” credit with its campy but confidently vulnerable visuals.

Shot in cinematic black-and-white, the video focuses on Miley performing the wistful song in a variety of (probably) colorful costumes, including a crystal-and-feather-encrusted bodysuit, a shimmering bodice gown, and a severe black suit with a stocking mask. Her smoky vocals cut clearly through the psych-rock instrumental, and the lyrics tell of a collapsing relationship that, upon reflection, wasn’t all that to begin with.

Prior to the release of Something Beautiful, Cyrus has also released videos for the title track and “End Of The World,” both of which also teased a romantic but slightly maudlin theme for the album. We’ll see if that translates to Miley’s promise of her “gayest” one yet, but it’s definitely got a moody, cinematic quality so far, perfect for long night drives and tear-blurred sunrises.

You can watch the video for “More To Lose” above.

Something Beautiful is out 5/30 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.