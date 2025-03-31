The headline about Miley Cyrus’ upcoming album Something Beautiful so far is that it’s a high-production, Pink Floyd-inspired concept album. Well, she just shared the video for the title track today (March 31), and Cyrus isn’t kidding. The visual is essentially a performance video, albeit one with high-effort set design and serious production value, while the song itself swings back and forth between reclined and in-your-face.

Cyrus co-wrote the song with her boyfriend, Liily’s Maxx Morando, who also produced multiple tracks on the album. Cyrus previously said of him, “He looks at life really differently than I do. He grew up with a laptop. I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters. […] Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit. I’m like, ‘Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?’ And he’s like, ‘On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.’”

Hours earlier, Cyrus also shared a video for “Prelude.”

Cyrus also described the album as “hypnotizing and glamorous” and said of it, “It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music. […] It was inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall. […] My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

Watch the “Something Beautiful” and “Prelude” videos above.

Something Beautiful is out 5/30 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.