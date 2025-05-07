Miley Cyrus and Spotify hosted an event last night (May 6) to preview and promote her upcoming album, Something Beautiful. It’s a project Cyrus is proud of, saying at the event that it’s both her greatest and LGBTQIA+-forward so far. She said (as Pop Crave notes), “It’s not only my best album, but my gayest.”

She also discussed her house burning down in 2023, saying (here’s a video), “When my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down. What I would tell my younger self is to appreciate those darker times because they’re only leading you to the light.”

In an interview from November 2024, Cyrus described the project as “hypnotizing and glamorous” and said of it, “It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music. […] It was inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall. […] My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Cyrus features on Lil Wayne’s upcoming album Tha Carter VI, as do Andrea Bocelli, Machine Gun Kelly, Elephant Man, Wyclef Jean, Wheezy, Kameron Carter (Wayne’s son), U2 singer Bono, and maybe Kanye West.

Something Beautiful is out 5/30 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.