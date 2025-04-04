With just under two months until the release of her upcoming ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus has shared the dreamy video for its third single, “End Of The World.” In the retro-styled video, Miley continues her recent foray into vintage ’70s aesthetics and sounds, crooning the soft-rock ballad in a green-sequined mini-dress as a drummer keeps time next to her. “Let’s pretend it’s not the end of the world,” she croons on the chorus, which is presented as both a romantic entreaty and an ominous forewarning.

Toward the end of March, Cyrus promised that Something Beautiful would be a “one of a kind pop opera” with “a unique visual experience fueled by fantasy.” She first delivered on the latter with the videos for the first two singles, “Prelude” and the title track. In an interview preceding the announcement of the album, the Tennessee native said the album was “inspired by Pink Floyd’s The Wall. […] My idea was making The Wall, but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

She also described the album as “a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.”

Watch Miley Cyrus’ “End Of The World” video above.

Something Beautiful is due on 5/30 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.