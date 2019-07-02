Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Miley Cyrus has released the video for her single “Mother’s Daughter.”

Cyrus began stoking fan anticipation for the new visual on Monday. “Beware it’s the SH*T just like all the bad ass women starring alongside muah!,” the singer-songwriter tweeted. On the morning of the video’s release, she teased it further by sharing a series of photos featuring women from various walks of life. Cyrus is known for crafting especially evocative music videos (“Wrecking Ball,” anyone?), so it’s always a pop culture event when Cyrus drops another one.

The warm-colored video for “Mother’s Daughter” celebrates women in every form, and it is the perfect visual accompaniment to the song’s bold, perseverant sound.

“Mother’s Daughter” is one of the standout tracks from Cyrus’ latest EP, She Is Coming. The EP is the first in a set of three EPs, each of which will contain six songs. She hasn’t announced a release date for the second one yet, but rest assured it’s, uh, coming. This video follows a huge Glastonbury performance from Cyrus, during which she performed her song from Black Mirror and brought out Lil Nas X for a rendition of “Old Town Road.”

Watch the video for “Mother’s Daughter” above.

She Is Coming is out now via RCA. Get it here.