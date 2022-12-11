Miley Cyrus is planning to end 2022 and kick off 2023 with a bang. Last month, it was announced that Cyrus would return to NBC and Peacock for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which she hosted last year with Pete Davidson. Although this year, Davidson won’t be returning as Cyrus’ cohost. Instead, she will ring in the new year with none other than America’s treasure — her own Godmother, Dolly Parton.

While plenty will be tuned into already to see Cyrus and Parton, the “Midnight Sky” hitmaker announced that she will be bringing in even more exciting guests to her annual New Year’s party. Yesterday (December 9) on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Cyrus revealed Latto, Sia, and Rae Sremmurd would be performing throughout the night.

Cyrus also noted that these aren’t the only performers who will be taking the stage at her New Year’s Eve celebration.

“As we get closer to the show, I want to start revealing who else we have,” she said. “But the lineup is very me. It is curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense.”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will air live on Saturday, December 31 on NBC from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET. The special will also stream live on Peacock.