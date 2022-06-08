Love isn’t easy. Sometimes one partner is too sure while the other lacks the certainty and confidence to commit to the risk of giving their heart over to someone else. Rae Sremmurd, in their first release ahead of their upcoming album Sremm4life, takes this topic head-on with their new video “Denial.”

The visual is set with Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi performing the record on a beach in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. In some scenes, there are beautiful women either at their side or posing in front of a window as the sun illuminates their skin. The two get their own time to get some fun poses in as well. A certain staircase should look very familiar, as it is the same one Snoop Dogg and Pharrell sat on in the classic “Beautiful” video.

While Swae Lee has been relatively active since Rae Sremmurd’s last release, 2018’s Sr3mm, Slxm Jimmi and the duo as a whole have taken a significant hiatus. There were previous rumors that they were going to split up, but the announcement that Sremmlife4 silenced all of those. Rae Sremmurd hit the ground running upon their debut with LPs Sremmlife and Sremmlife 2, so there is much anticipation for what is to come in this next chapter.

Check out the video for “Denial” above.