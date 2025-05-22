Miley Cyrus Has Two Main Reasons Why She Isn’t Touring Anymore

Over the past few years, Miley Cyrus has performed live here and there, but there haven’t been any major tours. It doesn’t look like one will happen soon either.

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Cyrus explained why she’s not touring anymore, attributing it to a couple of primary reasons: Her sobriety journey and health issues.

She said:

“The physicality of what I’m doing, the athleticism, the chemicals in your body that are being produced when you’re at that level of… again, we talked about stress, it’s not bad, but there just is a level of high stress. And so working from the inside out, there would have to be… I have certain protocols that keep me… again, we talked about the sobriety. That’s super important to me. So part of that is keeping myself mentally, physically, spiritually, and emotionally well, and I want to emphasize the physically because of how taxing a physical live performance is.”

From there, she went on to speak about a health condition that affects her vocal cords:

“And something I wanted to mention to you: So I had the Reinke’s Edema, which is something that [is] abuse of the vocal cords. And being 21 and staying up and drinking and smoking and partying after every show does not help. But also in my case, it does not cause it. So my voice always sounded like this. It’s a part of my unique anatomy, this is what I look like. So I have this very large polyp on my vocal cord, which has given me a lot of the tone and the texture that has made me who I am, but it’s extremely difficult to perform with because it’s like running a marathon with ankle weights on. So even when I’m talking sometimes, at the end of the day I’ll call my mom and she’ll go, ‘Oh, you sound like you’re talking through a radio.’ And that’s how you know I’m really tired because it creates that ultimate vocal fry.”

Watch the full interview above.