Miley Cyrus’ follow-up to Endless Summer Vacation is just days away. Shortly after the Memorial Day (May 26), the “More To Lose” singer’s new studio album Something Beautiful will hit streaming platforms.

In a cinematic trailer posted on Instagram (viewable here), between teaser clips of her Something Beautiful movie, Cyrus flashed each of the 13 song titles.

“All 13 songs have a special place in my heart,” he captioned the video revealed. “Something Beautiful. May 30th.”

During a Spotify listening event for fans, Cyrus described the body of work as her “best” and “gayest” project to date. As far a sonic descriptor, Cyrus told Harper’s Bazaar Something Beautiful is a tongue in cheek spin on Pink Floyd’s The Wall.

“It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music,” she said. “It was inspired by Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’. My idea was making ‘The Wall,’ but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”

View the official tracklist and artwork for Miley Cyrus’ forthcoming album Something Beautiful below.