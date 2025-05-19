Miley Cyrus’ follow-up to Endless Summer Vacation is just days away. Shortly after the Memorial Day (May 26), the “More To Lose” singer’s new studio album Something Beautiful will hit streaming platforms.
In a cinematic trailer posted on Instagram (viewable here), between teaser clips of her Something Beautiful movie, Cyrus flashed each of the 13 song titles.
“All 13 songs have a special place in my heart,” he captioned the video revealed. “Something Beautiful. May 30th.”
During a Spotify listening event for fans, Cyrus described the body of work as her “best” and “gayest” project to date. As far a sonic descriptor, Cyrus told Harper’s Bazaar Something Beautiful is a tongue in cheek spin on Pink Floyd’s The Wall.
“It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music,” she said. “It was inspired by Pink Floyd’s ‘The Wall’. My idea was making ‘The Wall,’ but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.”
View the official tracklist and artwork for Miley Cyrus’ forthcoming album Something Beautiful below.
Tracklist
1. “Prelude”
2. “Something Beautiful”
3. “End of the World”
4. “More to Lose”
5. “Interlude 1”
6. “Easy Lover”
7. “Interlude 2”
8. “Golden Burning Sun”
9. “Walk of Fame” feat. Brittany Howard
10. “Pretend You’re God”
11. “Every Girl You’ve Ever Loved” featuring Naomi Campbell
12. “Reborn”
13. “Give Me Love”
Artwork
Something Beautiful is out 5/30 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.