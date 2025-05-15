Something Beautiful is not the only name of Miley Cyrus’ new album: It’s also the title of an accompanying film. The “End Of The World” singer released a trailer back in March, and now she’s shared another look at the movie, which is described as “a one-of-a-kind pop opera fueled by fantasy.”

The new trailer showcases some of the album’s 13 original songs, with Cyrus looking glamorous while stepping up to a microphone, making out in the rain, and riding a motorcycle.

Something Beautiful (which Cyrus wrote and directed with Jacob Bixenman and Brendan Walter) is in theaters for one night only: June 12 in the United States and Canada and June 27 everywhere else. Tickets go on sale on May 22. You can find more information here.

Cyrus called Something Beautiful her “best album” and “my gayest.” She also said the theme is “beauty, but not what beauty represents by a standard of someone else’s idea. It changed my life, with anxiety, when something we label as ‘bad’ happens to greet it with excitement, because it always means that something is on the other side that’s gonna come from it. There’s always a lesson.”

Check out the visually impressive new trailer for Something Beautiful here.