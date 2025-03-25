The rollout for Miley Cyrus‘ new album is in motion.

Yesterday, the “Flowers” singer announced that Something Beautiful, her first full-length studio recording since 2023’s Grammy-nominated album Endless Summer Vacation, is coming out on May 30. Cyrus (a possible contender to perform during the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show) has now also released a trailer for the 13-track visual album, which features snippets of music.

Something Beautiful is described as a “one of a kind pop opera” and “a unique visual experience fueled by fantasy” in the video, which also confirms that the self-directed visual album is set to debut in theaters in June.

Cyrus previously told Harper’s Bazaar that with Something Beautiful, she wanted to make her version of Pink Floyd’s The Wall, “but with a better wardrobe and more glamorous and filled with pop culture.” (You can hear the “Young Lust” influence in the second half of the video.) She also called the album as “hypnotizing and glamorous,” adding, “It’s a concept album that’s an attempt to medicate somewhat of a sick culture through music.”

You can watch the Something Beautiful trailer above (the YouTube description includes an instruction to text Miley at 310-388-5120).

Something Beautiful is out 5/30 via Columbia Records. Find more information here.