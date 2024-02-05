It was a tough race at the 2024 Grammy Awards for the coveted Record Of The Year award. Nearly all of these songs were inescapable over the course of the past year, and we couldn’t resist singing along. But only one could be the winner. And that winner was Miley Cyrus with her hit single, “Flowers.”

First released last January, “Flowers” became an anthem of self-empowerment and overcoming heartbreak. With its viral presence on TikTok and its powerful hold on radio, it’s no surprise Cyrus and “Flowers” won the coveted award.

This is Cyrus’ second Grammy of the night, the first, also for “Flowers,” being Song Of The Year. Though she now has two Grammys to her credit, Cyrus remains humble.

“My life was beautiful yesterday,” she said in her acceptance speech. “Not everyone in the world will get a Grammy, but everyone in this world is spectacular.”

She continued, thanking her teams at Crush and Columbia records, as well as her mother and her sister. She also thanked her “main gays” for making sure she looked good.

“I don’t think I forgot anyone, but I might have forgotten underwear,” see said, concluding her speech.

You can watch Cyrus’ acceptance speech above.