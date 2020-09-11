Miley Cyrus has spent her fair share of time on TV in her life, and she took to the tube again last night for a guest appearance on The Tonight Show. She was all over the program, as she performed a pair of songs, “Midnight Sky” and a cover of Hall & Oates’ “Maneater.”

On top of that, she chatted with Jimmy Fallon, remotely while seated upon a colorful, geometric chair. Fallon noted that “Midnight Sky” borrows from Stevie Nicks’ “Edge Of Seventeen,” and Cyrus told a story about how that came to be, saying:

“I have the coolest letter ever from Stevie. I sent her the song and I said, ‘You know, I have an alternate melody if you don’t want me to pay tribute to you and your greatness and how much you’ve inspired me,’ and she said, ‘You can borrow from me any time.’ Now, you ask me about new artists and what my advice would be for them, and one thing that I’ve just learned from her, from Dolly, Joan, all in the same, is that they’re so open and welcoming to the younger artists coming up and they offer their mentorship. It’s just been really incredibly important in my career, having someone like her to look up to. Everyone looks up to Stevie Nicks, but having that direct relationship, it’s been kind of life-changing and just so important.”

Elsewhere during the conversation, she chatted about her work ethic, Dolly Parton, and more, so check out clips from the show above and below.