Did Miley Cyrus And SZA Just Tease A Collaboration?

SZA is riding the historic high of logging a sixth total week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Miley Cyrus achieved her first career debut at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart for “Flowers,” the lead single off her forthcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation. Oh, and SZA is also sitting pretty at No. 2 on the Hot 100 with “Kill Bill.”

They’re celebrating by giving each other Twitter flowers.

“MAJOR congrats to Miley !!! Excited for her album and to work together,” SZA tweeted alongside a heart on Tuesday, January 24. Cyrus quote-tweeted back, “You are KILLING it 🤍 Congratulations! Sending love 💋”

You are KILLING it 🤍 Congratulations! Sending love 💋 https://t.co/36xKHceTe3 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 25, 2023

And then, the internet did what the internet does: take vague niceties and run with it. We can all hope for Cyrus and SZA to collaborate, but we’ll need more than SZA tweeting the general sentiment that she’s excited to work with Cyrus before we totally get our hopes up.

Still, it’s fun to see how fans reacted:

if i actually get a sza x miley collab…… pic.twitter.com/SYnoSG3Ilj — & Jacob (@jacobwbkthis) January 25, 2023

need sza and miley collab so bad pic.twitter.com/myQFvftCHq — dy (@timeswiIIchange) January 25, 2023

what would a miley x sza collab even sound like pic.twitter.com/zmcsH6FTnC — 𝕛𝕒𝕜𝕖 ✫ (@UNDERMYSKlNS) January 25, 2023

In addition to the collab, Miley and SZA should recreate this @MileyCyrus @sza pic.twitter.com/bafhhCedCw — Full Circle Cyrus (@cyrus_full) January 25, 2023

wait. Sza x Miley Collab????? pic.twitter.com/qPmejKfja1 — jurídico Kim Jiwoong (@Saingtx) January 25, 2023

MILEY X SZA COLLAB LETS CELEBRATE https://t.co/soexQ5Iro1 pic.twitter.com/lXbw2frQEb — marijuana carey (@missuonmylips) January 25, 2023

that miley & sza collab on endless summer vacation i can feel it now https://t.co/ivDrJXS3c2 — shawn (@shawnsvers) January 25, 2023

when miley delivers this type of vocals on a collab with sza then what pic.twitter.com/lDTYmbZBQx — FLOWERS💐 (@ESVley) January 25, 2023

Wow Miley & SZA Collab is all we need. — relatable iconic lyrics (@thepopquote) January 25, 2023

Let’s not forget that SZA told Rolling Stone that she and Lizzo recorded “five or six songs” during an SOS session, but the SOS track list doesn’t feature Lizzo. Before that, SZA also explained to Hot97’s Nessa On Air that there were people she’d hoped would be featured on the album, but they didn’t turn in their verses.