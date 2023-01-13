Miley Cyrus Flowers Video
Miley Cyrus Fans Theorize That Her New Song ‘Flowers’ Resembling A Bruno Mars Hit Has To Do With Liam Hemsworth

Hours ago, Miley Cyrus came through with her latest song: “Flowers,” the lead single from her upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation. Now that the track is out, one thing has become immediately clear: “Flowers” appears very much inspired by a Bruno Mars song, which could have something to do with Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

On the chorus, Cyrus sings, “I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in sand / Talk to myself for hours, yeah / Say things you don’t understand / I can take myself dancing, yeah / I can hold my own hand / Yeah, I can love me better than you can.” That appears to be an alternate take of Mars’ “When I Was Your Man” chorus, on which he sings, “I should’ve bought you flowers / And held your hand / Should’a gave you all my hours / When I had the chance / Take you to every party / ‘Cause all you wanted to do was dance / Now my baby’s dancin’ / But she’s dancin’ with another man.”

Furthermore, it appears Hemsworth once dedicated the Mars song to Cyrus. That seems to be unconfirmed, but whatever the case, Cyrus did release the song on Hemsworth’s birthday (January 13), so there’s at least that connection. (Technically, “Flowers” came out at 7 p.m. ET on January 12 in the US, but in Hemsworth’s native Australia, it was 11 p.m. on the 13th.)

Check out some fan reactions to the song below.

Endless Summer Vacation is out 3/10 via Columbia Records. Pre-save it here.

Bruno Mars is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

