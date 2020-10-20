Tom DeLonge is the musician most associated with curiosity about UFOs and extraterrestrial life, but he’s not the only one. In a recent interview, Miley Cyrus claims that she and a friend saw a UFO and an unidentified being operating it.

Speaking with fashion designer Rick Owens for Interview, Cyrus told the story:

“I had an experience, actually. I was driving through San Bernardino with my friend, and I got chased down by some sort of UFO. I’m pretty sure about what I saw, but I’d also bought weed wax from a guy in a van in front of a taco shop, so it could have been the weed wax. But the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too. There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real. […] I was shaken for, like, five days. It f*cked me up. […] I couldn’t really look at the sky the same. I thought they might come back.”

Owens than asked if she felt threatened by the situation, and she responded, “I didn’t feel threatened at all, actually, but I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object. It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around. But you’re so right to say that it’s a form of narcissism to think that we’re the only things that could be in this vast universe.”

During the same interview, Cyrus revealed that she is working on a Metallica covers album.

