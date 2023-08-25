At 30 years old, Miley Cyrus has lived quite the life—delivering hilarious scenes on TV as the title character of Hannah Montana, switching up her sounds with her Bangerz, Plastic Hearts, and Endless Summer Vacation albums, and rocking various looks through different eras. But tonight (August 25), Cyrus details her emotional growth journey with a new single, “Used To Be Young.”

On “Used To Be Young,” Cyrus reflects on her youth, when she raised hell unapologetically. While feeling emotional about getting older, she has no regrets regarding the past, proudly expressing herself as a constant work in progress.

“I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young / You tell me time has done changed me / That’s fine, I’vе had a good run / I know I used to be crazy / That’s ’cause I usеd to be young,” sings Cyrus on the song’s chorus.

This year has proven to be a special year for Cyrus, as she released her seventh studio album Endless Summer Vacation back in March. Next month, she will release a special 10th anniversary edition of her Bangerz album. Bangerz was a breakthrough album for Cyrus, which spawned hits like “We Can’t Stop” and “Wrecking Ball” and saw her go from child star to pop icon.

You can see the video for “Used To Be Young” above.