Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus ruled Disney Channel in the 2000s thanks to their respective hit shows, Wizards Of Waverly Place and Hannah Montana. All this time later, they’re about to dominate this upcoming Friday of new music, as they both have fresh singles — “Single Soon” for Gomez and “Used To Be Young” for Cyrus — out on the same day. While that puts the two in direct competition when it comes to debut week chart placement, things look friendly between the former child stars.

As ET notes, Gomez shared a clip from her run on Hannah Montana as Mikayla Skeech, Montana’s musical rival who appeared in a few episodes. Gomez wrote in an Instagram Story, “@mileycyrus and I both have a SINGLE SOON and we are releasing on the same day. We have been friends since we USED TO BE YOUNG. Excited for August 25!!!”

Cyrus used the same clip for her own Story, writing, “@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON… I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG.”

Here’s the clip in question, which sees the two trading jabs as they man the phones for a telethon:

Gomez is currently starring in the new season of Only Murders In The Building, while Cyrus announced a few months ago that she doesn’t plan to tour in support of Endless Summer Vacation.