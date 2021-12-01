Miley Cyrus has achieve a lot in her career. After acting on Disney Channel at age 12, Cyrus went on to have a wildly successful music career. She’s won countless awards for her music and even has more Billboard 200 chart top-five entries than any other female musician. But she now has made another achievement just barely before she was no longer eligible for it — Cyrus was named on Forbes‘ 30 Under 30 list at age 29.

Forbes just unveiled their full 30 Under 30 list, which included musicians like Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Remi Wolf, Willow, Tinashe, and Don Toliver. Not only was Cyrus a part of the list, but she was also invited to serve as a judge for selecting the honorees.

Reacting to her placement on the 30 Under 30 list after just turning 29, Cyrus expressed gratitude to her fans:

“Songwriting is the greatest joy that I have in my life. It’s my favorite element of what I do. Taking it in and being grateful every day for the fact that I write songs for a living because a lot of people write songs and it doesn’t get to be what keeps their lights on and for me to be able to be one of those people, I never forget how lucky I am. With anything, distance makes the heart grow fonder so having that distance from my fans for the longest I’ve ever had since I was 12 years old, almost two years separated from me and my audience, the pandemic kind of reignited and just lit that spark again for me, the gratitude that I have to be a live musician, first.”

FORBES 30 UNDER 30. I turned 29 last week. It was now or never. Thank you for the honor. @Forbes @happyhippiefdn @gucci pic.twitter.com/tPbtDXbSpF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 30, 2021

Watch Cyrus react to her Forbes 30 Under 30 placement above and see Forbes‘ full “30 Under 30” list here.

