It Turns Out Millie Bobby Brown’s ‘Arrest’ At Sabrina Carpenter’s Atlanta Show Was Requested By Brown Herself

It’s no secret that many of the “spontaneous” moments that happen during concerts and other live performances are planned out in advance, but it turns out a viral moment at a recent Sabrina Carpenter show wasn’t just orchestrated, it was specifically requested by one of its participants.

During the second half of Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet Tour, the “Espresso” singer took to “arresting” an audience member for “being too hot.” Knowing this, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown texted Carpenter well in advance of the show to ensure she’d be the one wearing the fuzzy pink cuffs.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Brown admitted she texted the singer before the concert to ask, “Can you arrest me?” Carpenter obliged, “I would love to arrest you.”

During the show itself, Carpenter offered one of her signature cheeky jokes as she presented Brown with the prized cuffs. “This girl is so hot,” she declared. “Millie, I’ve never fallen in love at a concert before, but stranger things have happened.” RIMSHOT!

Since that moment, Sabrina continued the tradition with other celebrities, including actress Margaret Qualley and her husband, producer Jack Antonoff; actress Rachel Sennott; and, in perhaps the most meta moment of all, SNL‘s Marcello Hernández in character as Domingo, from the show’s “Espresso”-inspired, Ariana Grande-starring sketch in which the singer crooned purposely off-key to Carpenter’s delight.

