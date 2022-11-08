Millie Bobby Brown hopped on The Drew Barrymore Show yesterday (November 7) and while there, she told the host that she’d be interested in portraying Britney Spears in a movie. She said, “I think her story, first of all, resonates with me. Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger.”

Now it appears Spears has caught wind of this and she doesn’t seem happy. Spears shared an Instagram post today and it reads in part:

“Good news, good news !!! Still breathing … it’s funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away … but guess what !!! I’m alive and I’m breathing again !!! Yeah I know I’ve posted too much this week on Instagram … kinda fun though !!! Now that I’m breathing … I have time … it’s different !!! I like it !!! I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead !!! Although it’s pretty f*cking clear they preferred me dead.”

Given the context, it seems she’s more upset with the idea that some see her life story as something to look back on retrospectively, more so than she is about what Brown said. (That’s assuming Spears’ post is even directly referencing Brown, who she didn’t mention by name, at all.)

Find Spears’ post below.