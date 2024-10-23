Sabrina Carpenter retired the “Nonsense” outros for the Short N’ Sweet Tour, but she has two new traditions. One involves showing off different “freaky positions,” while in the other, she “arrests” a fan for being too hot.

During the “Please Please Please” singer’s show in Atlanta on Wednesday, the audience member to receive the fuzzy pink handcuffs was actress Millie Bobby Brown, of Stranger Things (and being married to Bon Jovi’s kid) fame.

“I’m really distracted right now because I see this gorgeous girl,” Carpenter said during the show. “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up. This girl is so hot. Who are you, what is your name?” That’s when Bobby Brown — who was presumably in Georgia to film the final season of the Netflix series — appeared on screen, to the delight of the screaming crowd. She mouthed her name and held out her wrists waiting to be handcuffed as Carpenter joked, “Millie? Millie, I’ve never fallen in love at a concert before, but stranger things have happened.”

I’m not sure whether to applaud, boo, or be relieved that Carpenter didn’t make a “turn it up to 11” joke.

“It’s so unfortunate we have to arrest you because you’re so beautiful, that sucks,” she continued. “She said ‘please arrest me?’ I don’t know what to do and also, like, now I just feel like my clothes are embarrassed.” That’s when the bottom half of her skirt fell to the floor. “What have you done to me?” she teased. “Oh my God, not my skirt falling off in front of so many people!”

You can watch fan-shot video from the show here.