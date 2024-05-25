Pollen isn’t the only thing in the air, so is love. Earlier in the week, Eminem walked his daughter down the aisle. But, the “Stan” rapper wasn’t the only music legend to add father-in-law to their resume.

According to TMZ, actor Millie Bobby Brown and Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi reportedly tied the knot in a secret ceremony. Based on the outlet’s report and latest photographs, the couple were spotted yesterday (May 24) wearing fresh wedding bands.

A source close to The Sun, the ceremony took place around May 18. “Millie and Jake quietly said their vows in America last weekend,” they said. “They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year, but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork. It was a very low-key, romantic affair, with their closest family with them as they said their vows.”

If you were worried that their young ages (Millie, 20 and Jake, 22), Jon Bon Jovi sure isn’t. On May 2, during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM show Radio Andy, he repeated the advice he gave the couple.

“I don’t know if age matters,” he said. “You know, if you find the right partner and you grow together. I think that would be my advice, really, is growing together is wise, growing together. And so I think that all my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together, and we like them all.”