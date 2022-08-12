Pop

MØ Becomes The Leader Of A New Planet In Her ‘Spaceman’ Video

Just months after dropping her third studio album, Motordrome, Danish pop star has released Dødsdrøm, a companion EP containing B-sides she’s written over the course of several years. In tandem with the EP, has premiered the video for “Spaceman.”

In the video, breaks free from the confinement and arrives on what appears to be a new planet. She is accepted by the planet’s inhabitants and is deemed their new leader as she leads them in dance.

MØ revealed the news of the EP via social media this week, revealing that although the songs on the EP were written at various points in her life, they all felt connected to the Motordrome era specifically.

“‘Dødsdrom’ means ‘Motordrome’ in Danish,” she said. “This collection of songs was written throughout the span of my career, but it also completes the Motordrome universe.”

When speaking about the Motordrome era in an interview with NME last year, MØ said, “I hope I’ll be really good at listening to myself and take the time to listen to what I need, and make the music and do the things that feel most true to me,”

Check out “Spaceman” above.

Dødsdrom is out now via Sony Music UK. Stream it here.

