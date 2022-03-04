Late last year, breakout UK star Griff hinted at a collaboration with Norweigian star Sigrid, which finally came to fruition in January with the sizzling single, “Head On Fire.” Now, the song has an even more stacked roster with King Princess and MØ joining. Together they make an exquisite pop choir whose harmonies turn the track into a massive, stunning anthem.

King Princess said of the collaboration: “Thank you to these gorgeous gorgeous girls for asking me to come sing and play on ‘Head On Fire’. This song slaps!” She’s been participating in many collaborative projects lately; a couple of months ago, she linked up with Uproxx cover star Fousheé for the energetic “Little Bother.” A few months before that, she teamed up with Oberhofer for the duet “Dreaming Of U.”

“I was so happy when Griff asked me to join on this song,” said MØ. “I love collaborating with other women. I find the bonds I make when creating with other female artists makes me feel so empowered and it builds a sense of support and community. On top of all of that, I’m a huge fan of everyone on this song. They’re all powerhouses in their own unique way and I’m super proud to be part of this collaboration.”

Listen to “Head On Fire” above.

