In the midst of the plethora of K-pop comebacks this month, Monsta X’s Kihyun and his first solo EP is one of them. But what makes him a standout compared to the rest? How the message of his single invites listeners to take a step back from our busy lives and remember our own youth.

Releasing today (October 24) at midnight, the MX power vocalist switches his balladeer gears and takes a trip down memory lane in an upbeat, alternative pop rock single that will make you feel like you’re back in your room, jamming out to emo music.

“‘Youth’ is about my current perspective on my youth and my determination as a solo artist,” Kihyun says in a press release from Starship Entertainment. “The lyrics include the things I want to tell myself, both in the past and present. Even though this album is my personal story after 7 years as an artist, I think many people can relate to my emotions because everyone reflects on their youth at some point in time.”

The lead single comes from Kihyun’s EP of the same name, and consists of five tracks.

Checkout the full tracklist to YOUTH below.

1. “Youth”

2. “Bad Liar”

3. “STARDUST”

4. “Where Is This Love”

5. “‘Cause Of You”