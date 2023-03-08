NCT Dream
Pop

NCT DREAM Announce ‘THE DREAM SHOW2,’ Their First US Headline Tour

NCT 127 kicked off 2023 by reissuing their album 2 Baddies as a deluxe edition called Ay-Yo. Now, the other NCT group NCT DREAM are back with THE DREAM SHOW2, their first headlining tour in the United States, which takes place this spring.

The tour is a short run, beginning on April 5 and ending on April 21. It hits the east coast with cities like Newark in New Jersey and Atlanta in Georgia, as well as the west coast with Los Angeles in California and Seattle in Washington.

Unfortunately, it looks like member Haechan won’t be joining. It was announced in January that he would be taking a step back from the group. “Recently, Haechan had experienced abnormal conditions,” a statement explained, “such as heart palpitations, chest tightness, and more, so he went to the hospital with his manager and got a consultation and examination where he received the medical advice that treatment and rest are required. As Haechan’s health recovery is the most important, he will not participate in scheduled activities for the time being and plans to recover his health while resting.”

Check out the full tour dates below.

04/05 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
04/07 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
04/09 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/12 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
04/14 — Dallas, TX @Texas Trust CU Theatre
04/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Honda Center
04/21 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Find ticket information here.

