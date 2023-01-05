At the top of 2023, Netflix debuted Kaleidoscope, a new eight-episode series with a novel twist: the episodes can be watched in any order. One episode in particular sent One Direction fans on an emotional roller coaster when they saw a reference to the now-defunct boy band but realized the show got an important detail wrong.

In the episode titled “Green,” a criminal named Judy (played by Rosaline Elbay) tries to smuggle SIM cards to imprisoned boyfriend Stan (Peter Mark Kendall) (as Billboard notes). However, a guard catches Judy, so she bribes her with One Direction concert tickets. The scene includes a clear shot of the tickets, which are for a Madison Square Garden show on March 6, 2016. The problem: the group went on hiatus in December 2015 and was certainly not touring in 2016.

WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT ONE DIRECTION TOUR TICKETS IN 2016 MENTIONED IN THE NETFLIX SERIES #KALEIDOSCOPE !!!??? THE FACT THAT 1D WENT ON HIATUS IN 2015 AND WEREN'T EVEN TOGETHER IN 2016!!??? ALSO THEY PLAYED MSG ONLY ONCE IN 2012 WTFF😭😭💔💔 IT HURTS BEING A DIRECTIONER💔💔 pic.twitter.com/5yD2HLDsF9 — LouHaz²⁸ || TOGETHER WE'RE THE GREATEST 💫🔥 (@Matildarryhs3) January 1, 2023

Fans of the group picked up on this and lamented the error on Twitter, with one writing, “IT HURTS BEING A DIRECTIONER.” Another tweeted, “i HAD to go back on kaleidoscope cause I KNEW I SAW ONE DIRECTION on those damn tickets. 2016? smh.” Somebody else had a different perspective, though, tweeting, “everyone thinks they messed up in kaleidoscope with the one direction ticket but what if it was intentional who’s to say she didn’t screw over the guard on purpose.”

i HAD to go back on kaleidoscope cause I KNEW I SAW ONE DIRECTION on those damn tickets. 2016? smh. pic.twitter.com/xdFBpC2S3k — brooke ☼ (@brooke_osmond) January 5, 2023