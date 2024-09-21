Sin City will get a five part dose of Dorchester, Massachusetts. Yesterday (September 19), New Kids On The Block announced their first-ever Las Vegas residency. Since the “Step By Step” musicians’ beloved reunion they’ve left no corner of the country unturned during their tour runs.

But come 2025, they will make Las Vegas their home for the New Kids On The Block residency, The Right Stuff. Fans from around the world will pour into the Park MGM’s Dolby Live during the months of June, July, and November. The venue currently serves as the home to Mariah Carey’s The Celebration Of Mimi residency.

Although there’s no promise that his brother and former member Mark will make a surprise cameo, Donnie Wahlberg promises an immersive experience nonetheless. “We cherish every opportunity that we get to perform for our fans,” he said in a statement. “But a Las Vegas residency gives us an opportunity to take our performance, and interaction with our fans, to the next level. We plan on maximizing everything that the amazing Dolby Live at Park MGM has to offer, to create the most incredible NKOTB concert ever. As well as everything that Las Vegas has to offer — to create multiple events to directly engage with our fans. Las Vegas will never be the same after The New Kids and The Blockheads take over the town.”

New Kids On The Block’s Las Vegas residency will take place between June 20 and July 5, 2025, and throughout November 2025. The pre-sale is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, September 24 at 10 a.m. Pacific. The general sale will follow on Friday, September 27 at 10 a.m. Pacific. Find more information here. Continue below for the residency schedule and official poster.