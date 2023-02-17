Niall Horan has announced The Show, his first album in three years, with a new song, “Heaven.” The track serves as a rejection of the things Horan feels is expected of him, whether it’s society’s standards or things imposed by those closer to him. Instead, he wants to just live in the moment with a growing relationship.

“God only knows where this could go / And even if our love starts to grow outta control / and you and me go up in flames / Heaven won’t be the same,” Horan sings on the chorus.

Propelled by a thrilling drum beat, he shows how much stronger his voice has gotten. This is most present on the bridge, when the instrumental briefly disappears completely.

“There’s so much pressure for people to hit certain milestones by a certain age – you get married at this age, buy a house at that age, have kids at some other age,” says Horan. “But I’ve never conformed to those ideas, and so I wanted to write about how we all should just focus on enjoying our lives and doing what feels right, instead of worrying about what might be expected of us.”

Listen to Niall Horan’s new song “Heaven” above.

The Show is out 6/09 via Capitol. Pre-order it here.