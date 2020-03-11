Niall Horan Dazzles With A Rendition Of ‘Put A Little Love On Me’ On ‘Corden’

Niall Horan is taking over The Late Late Show With James Corden this week in order to promote his sophomore album Heartbreak Weather, which arrives Friday. The singer is co-hosting the late-night talk show each night this week in anticipation of the big release. Horan kicked off his takeover with a performance of his lead single “Nice To Meet Ya.” Last night, Horan changed pace with the slow-burning number “Put A Little Love On Me.”

Accompanied by a piano and string section, Horan crooned the lyrics to his soulful track. Grabbing the mic, Horan sang of longing for the comfort of a familiar lover. “When the lights come up and there’s no shadows dancing / I look around as my heart is collapsing / ‘Cause you’re the only one I need / So put a little love on me,” he belted.

Ahead of his performance on The Late Late Show, Horan announced his forthcoming record Heartbreak Weather. In a statement, Horan described the way he wrote the album:

“When I listen to albums, I like to listen to them start to finish,” he said. “With Heartbreak Weather, I wanted to tell the story that was in my head, hopefully lead people down the storytelling lane of an album track listing versus just ‘I’m gonna skip to the next one. I was trying to think how I could write a different album than the usual…I wanted to write songs from different sides or from someone else looking in.”

Watch Niall Horan sing “Put A Little Love On Me” above.

Heartbreak Weather is out 03/13 via Universal. Pre-order it here.