Reality competition show, The Voice wrapped up its 22nd season last night, NBC is moving full steam ahead to iron out the details for season 23. Although viewers enjoy seeing some of the biggest names in music, including Snoop Dogg, Taylor Swift, and Ed Sheeran, appear as mentors, along with host Nick Jonas’ entertaining commentary, the essential part of the show is the judging panel.

In an exclusive report by EW, season 23’s judging panel will be a mix of returns, exits, and debuts. According to EW, the new season’s panel will feature Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, and Chance The Rapper.

Although fans of the show might be sad to learn this will be country music singer Blake Shelton’s final season on the show, a fan favorite, Kelly Clarkson, is returning to the judges’ panel. The final two judges are former One Direction member Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper. Horan and Chance are new to the show. However, Horan brings a unique experience with him: As a former reality music show competitor, Horan, is sure to provide a rich level of insight to the contestant, especially since Camila Cabello’s departure.

Season 23 of The Voice is set to premiere on March 6 at 8 pm EST, exclusively on NBC.