The past couple years have been great for Niall Horan fans. The former One Direction member released his latest album, The Show, in 2023, and he launched The Show: Live On Tour, earlier this year. (On top of that, he was a coach on The Voice in 2023.) He wrapped the trek up in Bogota, Colombia a few days ago and revealed what’s next for him: some time away.

As Mirror reports, Niall told the audience, “This stands from tomorrow onwards, you’ll never find me. I’m gonna be hungover as f*ck tomorrow! And I’m gonna disappear for a while. I’m gonna make you guys a brand-new album and I will be back, I promise.”

So, the bad news is that Horan is going away, but the good news is that part of his time away will be spent making new music.

As for when fans can expect Horan to return, it shouldn’t be too long, based on the precedent he has established: All three of his solo albums so far — Flicker, Heartbreak Weather, and The Show — have arrived about three years apart. So, if he keeps that trend going, Horan should be back with a new project in about three years, give or take.