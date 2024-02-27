Here Is Niall Horan’s ‘The Show: Live On Tour’ Setlist

After an impressive five-night run at Dublin’s 3Arena, fans around the world are counting down the days until Niall Horan comes to town. So far, the “Heaven” singer’s The Show: Live On Tour has had a stronghold in Europe. After the string of European shows, the extensive 67-date tour will head over to Australia.

But by May, US supporters will have their chance to see Horan live in action. While folks wait, the number one question is what songs are in Horan’s official setlist. Now, thanks to Irish concertgoers, the words is out. Continue below for the setlist so far (according to Setlist.fm), the remaining tour dates, and more.