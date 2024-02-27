Here Is Niall Horan’s ‘The Show: Live On Tour’ Setlist

After an impressive five-night run at Dublin’s 3Arena, fans around the world are counting down the days until Niall Horan comes to town. So far, the “Heaven” singer’s The Show: Live On Tour has had a stronghold in Europe. After the string of European shows, the extensive 67-date tour will head over to Australia.
But by May, US supporters will have their chance to see Horan live in action. While folks wait, the number one question is what songs are in Horan’s official setlist. Now, thanks to Irish concertgoers, the words is out. Continue below for the setlist so far (according to Setlist.fm), the remaining tour dates, and more.
Niall Horan’s ‘The Show: Live On Tour’ setlist
1. “Nice to Meet Ya”
2. “On a Night Like Tonight”
3. “On the Loose”
4. “Small Talk / Edge of Seventeen”
5. “The Show”
6. “Cross Your Mind”
7. “If You Leave Me”
8. “Black and White”
9. “Flicker”
10. “This Town”
11. “You Could Start a Cult”
12. “Heaven”
13. “Everywhere”
14. “Stockholm Syndrome” (One Direction song)
15. “Paper Houses”
16. “Meltdown”
17. “Mirrors”
18. “Still”
Encore:
19. “Save My Life”
20. “Slow Hands”
Niall Horan’s ‘The Show: Live On Tour’ dates
02/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena
03/01 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley
03/04 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena
03/05 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
03/07 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena
03/08 – Paris, FR @ Zénith
03/11 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
03/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
03/15 – Stockholm, SE @ Hovet Ice Hall
03/18 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
03/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
03/21 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
03/23 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
03/26 – Düsseldorf, DE @ PSD Bank Dome
03/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
04/26 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
04/28 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
05/01 – Sydney, Australia @ Quodos Bank Arena
05/03 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
05/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Hard Rock Live
05/31 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
06/03 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
06/08 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
06/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
06/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/15 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/18 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
06/19 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
06/21 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
06/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/26 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/28 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/07 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/09 – Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
07/10 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
07/12 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
07/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
07/17 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
07/23 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
07/24 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
07/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
07/27 – Inglewood, CA @ The Kia Forum
07/30 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
08/23 – Dublin, IE @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham
08/27 – Manchester, UK @ Co-Op Live
08/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
08/30 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena
08/31 – Aberdeen, UK @ P&J Live
09/03 – London, UK @ The O2