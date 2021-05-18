Nick Jonas had a bit of a scare over the weekend: TMZ reported that on Saturday night (May 15), Jonas was hurt while filming a new show and his injuries were severe enough that he was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance. The publication also noted that by Sunday night, Jonas was back home and ready to appear on Monday’s episode of The Voice. Sure enough, he was on the show last night and he addressed his injury, revealing that he cracked a rib in a bike accident.

Nick Jonas says he cracked a rib taking a spill on a bicycle, Nick revealed the extent of his injuries Monday night on NBC's "The Voice," saying he also suffered a few other bumps and bruises, and it hurts to laugh. pic.twitter.com/MCoC8Wd9Lo — The Rekap (@therekap) May 18, 2021

Host Carson Daly asked Jonas how he was feeling and Jonas responded, “I’m feeling OK. I’ve been better, but I’m doing all right. Cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises. I just want to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am.”

He then addressed Blake Shelton, adding, “Blake, please don’t make me laugh too much, because it kind of hurts to laugh.” Shelton quipped, “You’re just trying to get sympathy votes on this show, that’s all you’re doing.”

While Jonas was on last night’s The Voice episode, that won’t be the case for that much longer: After the current season, he will be replaced by Ariana Grande.