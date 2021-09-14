This weekend was a big one for the music world, as both the VMAs and the Met Gala took place back-to-back. Musicians like Rihanna, Lorde, Billie Eilish and Kacey Musgraves put on their most avant-garde looks at the celebrity ball, but one artist wasn’t in attendance for a good reason. Halsey, who gave birth to their first child just weeks ago, decided to stay home from the event, triggering a flood of critics labeling them privileged. But Nicki Minaj, another new mother, jumped to their defense.

It also started when one fan inquired why they didn’t see Halsey in an eye-catching gown at the Met Gala. In a few since-deleted tweets, he singer replied that they was still breastfeeding, and the idea of going to work right shortly after giving birth is a uniquely American expectation. “I’m still breastfeeding <3 I only had my baby 7 weeks ago. There’s nothing more ‘American fashion’ than moms having to go back to work after just giving birth lol.”

Halsey was simply pointing out the fact that America is the only industrialized country without guaranteed maturity leave, but apparently some Twitter critics thought Halsey’s privilege was showing. “I wouldn’t have had a way to pump my breasts which would have been insanely painful,” they explained. “I understand I’m incredibly privileged to afford time off but the demands are still prevalent and the biology does not excuse me.”

After seeing the discourse, Minaj was quick to chime in. Reposting the tweets to her Instagram Stories, Minaj told Halsey they “don’t have to explain” their decision to not attend the Met Gala. “What is wrong w/ y’all attacking new mothers on their decisions?” she wrote.