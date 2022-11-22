Motley Crue Nikki Sixx Taylor Swift Hollywood Life Magazine's 10th Annual Young Hollywood Awards 2008
Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx Tweeted About Taylor Swift’s ‘Whining’ And Swifties Really Didn’t Like That

Swifties are one of the most passionate fan bases in all of music; Family Guy‘s latest episode addresses extreme fandom and it’s partially based on Taylor Swift’s devotees. So, publicly criticizing Swift online probably isn’t the best idea unless you want your mentions to blow up and want to have a bad time. That brings us to Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, who decided to share his thoughts about Swift, seemingly regarding the Ticketmaster/The Eras Tour situation.

On November 19, Sixx tweeted, “Is it just me or does Taylor Swift always seems likes she’s whining about something new every-time she’s gonna drop an album? #Wo[e]IsMeMarketing.”

One person questioned Sixx’s decision to send that tweet, writing, “Jeez man, you gonna call her out? I mean you’re band is big and all but the wraith of the #Swifties is not something you want take on. She’s nearly doubled your record sales and she’s 1/3 of your age. Just seems petty on your end.”

Indeed, folks came through and putt Sixx in his place, like one who wrote, “Pretty weak take. She’s prolific. She’s essentially dropped five new LPs of NEW material in the last two years, while the Crue just rehashes the same ole, same ole. And she’s def not a whiner.”

Check out some more Sixx responses below.

