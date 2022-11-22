Swifties are one of the most passionate fan bases in all of music; Family Guy‘s latest episode addresses extreme fandom and it’s partially based on Taylor Swift’s devotees. So, publicly criticizing Swift online probably isn’t the best idea unless you want your mentions to blow up and want to have a bad time. That brings us to Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx, who decided to share his thoughts about Swift, seemingly regarding the Ticketmaster/The Eras Tour situation.

On November 19, Sixx tweeted, “Is it just me or does Taylor Swift always seems likes she’s whining about something new every-time she’s gonna drop an album? #Wo[e]IsMeMarketing.”

Is it just me or does Taylor Swift always seems likes she’s whining about something new every-time she’s gonna drop an album? #WorIsMeMarketing — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) November 19, 2022

One person questioned Sixx’s decision to send that tweet, writing, “Jeez man, you gonna call her out? I mean you’re band is big and all but the wraith of the #Swifties is not something you want take on. She’s nearly doubled your record sales and she’s 1/3 of your age. Just seems petty on your end.”

Jeez man, you gonna call her out? I mean you’re band is big and all but the wraith of the #Swifties is not something you want take on. She’s nearly doubled your record sales and she’s 1/3 of your age. Just seems petty on your end — The Bar Pilots (@TheBarPilots) November 19, 2022

Indeed, folks came through and putt Sixx in his place, like one who wrote, “Pretty weak take. She’s prolific. She’s essentially dropped five new LPs of NEW material in the last two years, while the Crue just rehashes the same ole, same ole. And she’s def not a whiner.”

Check out some more Sixx responses below.

Whining or standing up for herself? I think all the biggest artist in the concert biz should step up and help fix the problems with Ticketmaster. If live music keeps going this way, fans will start spending their money else where. It’s getting out of hand. Look at the movie biz. — Armando Vega (@TheArmandoVega) November 19, 2022

Wow!! As a fan of both you and Taylor I am disappointed in you. What a misogynistic, uninformed comment. And yea it’s just you!!! — Candice Seeger (@Candybar2112) November 19, 2022

Crue fan since the beginning and a Taylor fan but this is just mean . Thought you were anti bully and this sounds like something a bully would say . If that’s what she’s doing in your eyes it works . Her net worth shows to be at $450 million and your shows $45 million . — LYDIA WIEGAND (@Lil_Wiegand) November 20, 2022

I’m with Taylor on this. Ticketmaster screws the artists & fans way too often. Someone has to stand up for the fans. It was sad to hear about all her fans that waited hours, finally got their seats & suddenly are sent back to the queue. I’ve been there before & it’s frustrating. — ♍️ Rebecca James 🧚 (@Rebeccaj007R) November 19, 2022

she has 40 something grammy nominations, 11 wins, released 5 albums in the past 2 years, wrote her best selling songs by herself and more rave reviews than u can count. meanwhile your best songs entire chorus is “girls girls girls” which you wrote with 2 other people? yea alright pic.twitter.com/uRudIRoVI4 — Graciela 🪩💐 (@speakneverlol) November 20, 2022