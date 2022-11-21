In case you forgot, the past couple days have been full of reminders that we are still in Taylor Swift season. Last night (November 20), she was nominated for six awards at the 2022 American Music Awards and won every single one. It was also revealed over the weekend that Midnights is No. 1 on the latest Billboard 200 chart for a third total week. Now, her success continues on the singles chart, too: On the new Hot 100 dated November 26, “Anti-Hero” is No. 1 for a fourth week.

The single is now tied with “Shake It Off” for Swift’s second-longest run at No. 1. Both tunes are second to only “Blank Space,” which was on top for seven total weeks in 2014 and 2015.

Meanwhile, Drake and 21 Savage are still doing well, as four songs from Her Loss remain in the top 10: “Rich Flex” at No. 2, “Major Distribution” at No. 6, “Spin Bout U” at No. 9, and “On BS” at No. 10. Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ former leader “Unholy” also had a major bounce-back, rising from No. 10 up to No. 3 this week. This comes after last week, when that song and “Anti-Hero” were the only top-10 tracks not from Her Loss, as songs from the LP held all eight spots between and including No. 2 and No. 9.