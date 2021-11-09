King Princess Joins Oberhofer For The Hazy Duet ‘Dreaming Of U’

This summer brought King Princess’ first new music of the year with the single “House Burn Down,” and now she’s back with more. It’s not one of her own songs, though, as she joins Oberhofer for the duet “Dreaming Of U.” The hazy ballad comes from Oberhofer’s upcoming album Smothered, which is set to drop this week and will be his first LP since 2017’s Table 19 (Motion Picture Soundtrack): Oberhofer’s Ultimate Wedding Mixtape.

Oberhofer spoke about the inspirations behind the song with Consequence, saying, “Exploding Head Syndrome is a condition that happens during your sleep. The most common symptom is hearing a loud noise as you fall asleep or wake up. I wrote this song around 4 a.m. as I was falling asleep and wanted to create a cacophony of pleasant sounds I might hear while on the verge of slumber.” He also noted, “[Oneironautics is] the concept of being able to travel via dream and interact with the dreams of another person. The lyrical concept of this song was derived from a time I dreamt about someone three times one week, and when I told them, found out they had dreamt of me, too.”

He also said the “Dreaming Of You” video was inspired by the visual for the 1984 single “Bachelor Kisses” by The Go-Betweens, saying, “This was the first place I went in my head when I thought of ideas for this video.”

Aside from King Princess, Oberhofer’s upcoming album also features contributions from Jónsi, Teddy Geiger, Shamir, Nick Valensi of The Strokes, and Girlpool.

Watch the “Dreaming Of U” video above.

Smothered is out 11/12 via Telephono. Pre-order it here.