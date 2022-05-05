In a leaked draft opinion on the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe V. Wade, it was revealed that the famous 1973 decision would be overturned. The initial ruling, which came down nearly 50 years ago, protected women’s right to have a safe and legal abortion across the country. However, the news that it will be overturned, sparked outrage from those all over the country as nearly half of the states across the United States, mostly Republican-led ones, are preparing to ban abortions in their jurisdictions. Many celebrities, including those in the music world, have spoken out in favor of retaining Roe V. Wade, and the last person to do so is Grammy-winner Olivia Rodrigo.

“Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right, to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.” — Olivia Rodrigo tonight at her SOUR Tour show in Washington, DC pic.twitter.com/seVGC1CD6o — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 5, 2022

🎥| @oliviarodrigo speaking up about the SCOTUS draft and the importance of the right to abortion, tonight in DCpic.twitter.com/untLCmcaY9 — Taylivia Team (@TayliviaTeam) May 5, 2022

During a tour stop in Washington D.C., Rodrigo spoke out against the possibility of Roe V. Wade bring being overturned. “Because we’re in DC, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision,” she said as the crowd roared in support. “Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians. I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right, to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

Rodrigo joins the likes of Halsey who previously spoke out on the matter and said that the decision is “one of the most significant events we will witness in our lifetimes” that will “spiral into lethal situations for our entire country.” Questlove also shared a call to action for men specifically in a post on Instagram. “Men we of all people need to rally behind this,” he wrote. This isn’t a ‘ahh man that’s a woman’s thing.’”

You can watch Olivia Rodrigo address the crowd in the video above.