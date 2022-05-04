Earlier this week, people all over the country were sent into absolute shock when a draft opinion of the Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe V. Wade leaked to the public. In this draft, it was revealed that the Supreme Court would overturn the famous 1973 decision which protected womens’ right to have a safe and legal abortion across the country. The news sparked reactions from all corners of the world, including those in the music world like Halsey who called the decision “one of the most significant events we will witness in our lifetimes” that will “spiral into lethal situations for our entire country.”

Now, recent Grammy-winner Questlove has commented on the matter, but his thoughts arrived in a form of a call to action. In a post he shared on Instagram, Questlove asked his followers to “channel your rage into action” before sharing his thoughts on how men specifically should react to Roe V. Wade possibly being overturned.

“Men we of all people need to rally behind this,” he wrote. This isn’t a ‘ahh man that’s a woman’s thing.’ Someone in our life be it your mother, your daughter, your sister, your cousin, your aunt, your next door neighbor, your girlfriend, your other girlfriend, your side jawn, your co-worker, a bff of one the aforementioned and ESPECIALLY you. If this effects them? It effects us.”

He continued, “Trust me I just wanna wake up, look at my social media, eat a grilled cheese, watch soul train, and figure out how to stump wordle. But we are in a state of emergency right now.”

Later on in the post, Questlove asked that people protest and fight for others if they won’t do so for themselves.

You can view Questlove’s post above and his full message below.