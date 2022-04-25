Halsey Has ‘Been In And Out Of The Hospital For The Past Few Weeks’

Halsey has kept busy over the past month, as the singer attended the Grammys and also popped up at a Coachella-adjacent event. All the while, though, things have apparently been tough, as Halsey has now revealed they’ve recently, on multiple occasions, spent time in the hospital.

In a recent Instagram Story (which is no longer viewable on Halsey’s profile but has been preserved by third parties), they wrote, “I have been in and out of the hospital for the past few weeks dealing with some new challenges. Trying my best to keep things normal; Grammys, Coachella etc. But my body is putting up a strong protest. And ultimately demanding that I slow down or stop foreal this time. Especially so I can be in the best shape for tour. Chronic illness is a complex mystery. If I am or have been MIA please don’t take it personally. I am doing the best I can under difficult circumstances. Sharing this for my fellow spoonies. All that glitters… [spoon emoji].”

Halsey no Instagram Stories falando que esteve saindo e entrando do hospital nos últimos dias porque não estava bem, então está tirando um tempo para desacelerar e tentar descansar. Desejamos melhoras! pic.twitter.com/n0PGoA3if8 — Halsey Daily Brasil (@halseydailybra) April 24, 2022

“Spoonie” is a term (coined by Lupus blogger Christine Miserandino) used to describe somebody with chronic illness. The label refers to Miserandino’s “spoon theory,” which WebMD explains is a visualization of how much energy a person with chronic illness has throughout the day compared to somebody not facing the same challenges.

As for what may be ailing Halsey, the post doesn’t specifically say, but they have been open about dealing with endometriosis, of which Johns Hopkins Medicine notes, “Endometriosis is derived from the word ‘endometrium,’ which is the tissue that lines the uterus. Patients with endometriosis have endometrial-type tissue outside of the uterus.”