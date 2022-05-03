At the moment, it looks like Roe v. Wade, the famous 1973 Supreme Court decision that protected a woman’s right to have a safe and legal abortion nationwide, is in danger: A leaked draft of a reported new majority opinion from the Court suggests the bench is readying to overturn the decision. This has prompted people across the country to take action and that now includes Phoebe Bridgers, who added her voice to the conversation this afternoon by telling the story of an abortion she had in 2021.

In an Instagram Story, Bridgers wrote, “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access.”

She added a link to a recent article from New York Magazine‘s The Cut, which lists multiple abortion funds to which supporters can donate.

Bridgers has long been a vocal supporter of abortion rights. In 2020, she and Bright Eyes released “Miracle Of Life,” a protest song benefiting Planned Parenthood. Then, in October 2021, she released a cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling,” with proceeds going to a variety of Texas-based abortion funds.

