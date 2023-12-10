In her second performance of the night, Olivia Rodrigo took to the Saturday Night Live stage in a scorching performance of the Guts fan favorite, “All-American B*tch.”

While on stage, Rodrigo quite literally had a seat at the table. Wearing a ’50s-style pink dress, the artist appears prim and proper, delivering soft-tinged vocals. But when the instrumental picks up, Rodrigo goes into full rockstar mode. She hops on the table, stabs the cake, and smushes it around. Toward the end of the performance, her band calms her down. But she assures us she’ll be back with a vengeance.

In an interview with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, Rodrigo shared that “All-American B*tch is one of her favorite songs she’s ever written, as it encapsulates a feeling she’s been experiencing for years.

I really love the lyrics of it and I think it expresses something that I’ve been trying to express since I was 15 years old, this repressed pressed anger and feeling of confusion or trying to be put into a box as a girl,” said Rodrigo. “So yeah, I think that that’s one of my favorite songs on the record.”

You can see the performance of “All-American B*tch” above.