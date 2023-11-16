Olivia Rodrigo received the ultimate stocking-stuffer last week when The Recording Academy nominated her six times for the 2024 Grammys. And Guts, her sophomore album, really is the gift that keeps on giving because Rodrigo just dropped holiday-themed merch on Thursday, November 16. Breaking your bank account on the 16 new items on Rodrigo’s official website is a bad idea, right? Wrong!

Actually, it won’t break your holiday budget — unless you plan to buy it all, which, fair — as you can see by the product listing below:

$12: Guts sticker pack

$15: Guts ornament

$20: “Spill Ur Guts” mug

$20: Purple lacy bow set

$20: Black lacy bow set

$25: Guts stocking

$25: Guts stationary set

$30: Guts over-the-knee socks

$35: “Gutsy” necklace

$40: Purple glittering Guts T-shirt

$40: Red glittering Guts T-shirt

$45: GUTS pajama top

$45: GUTS pajama shorts

$50: “Spill Your Guts” long-sleeve T-shirt

$75: Guts blanket

$85: Guts pajama set

After the holiday season, Rodrigo will embark on her Guts World Tour, beginning on February 23, 2024 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California.

“I’m getting it all together right now, brainstorming everything,” Rodrigo told The Hollywood Reporter of her tour preparation while attending the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes this week. “I’m running on the treadmill right now singing my songs, because I want to be able to jump up and down and sing the songs. I think it’s going to be really fun. I want the show to feel like a great place for people to scream and jump around and let loose.”