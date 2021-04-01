To put it lightly, it has been quite a year for Olivia Rodrigo so far. She released her single “Drivers License” at the top of the year and the song absolutely took off. It shot up to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, where it remained for an impressive eight-week run. The song is still at No. 4 on the latest chart, but Rodrigo is ready to start her post-“Drivers License” career, and she did so today with a new single, “Deja Vu.”

In a message shared earlier this week with her email newsletter subscribers, Rodrigo said of “Deja Vu,” “I wrote this song with my friend Dan Nigro last fall and I’m so stoked to finally share it with you all. It’s a lot different than ‘drivers license’ lyrically, musically, and melodically, which is super exciting to me.” She toughed on similar points in a recent interview, saying, “I sort of had this single picked out in September [2020]. […] It sort of took the pressure off for me of following up ‘Drivers License’ since we planned this so far in advance. But it’s definitely not like ‘Drivers License’ at all, which I’m really happy about. I didn’t want to pigeonhole myself into this category of ‘sad ballad girl’ thing. It’s definitely a little different and sort of weird. I really hope that people like it, and even if they don’t, that’s cool, too, though, because I loved making it.”

As Rodrigo noted, she co-wrote the song with Nigro, who also produced and co-wrote “Drivers License.” He is the former lead singer and guitarist for As Tall As Lions, and in more recent years, he has also collaborated with artists like Carly Rae Jepsen, Lewis Capaldi, Finneas, Empress Of, and Caroline Polachek.

Watch the “Deja Vu” video above.