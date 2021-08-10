Olivia Rodrigo has been not only music’s biggest surprise of 2021, but just flat-one one of the year’s most successful artists overall. Sour topped the charts, and so too did the singles “Drivers License” and “Good For You,” while “Deja Vu” topped out at No. 3. Now Rodrigo has added another impressive feat to her resume: “Drivers License” has become her first some to reach a billion streams on Spotify. As Pop Crave notes, this is the least amount of time it has ever taken for a song to eclipse a billion Spotify plays: The single was released a bit over 7 months ago, on January 8.

Rodrigo has become a major celebrity this year, and she had a noteworthy brush with fame and the fans that come with it. She told GQ recently, “Someone came up to me the other day and was like, ‘Sorry if this is weird, but I had sex to the entirety of your album.’ And I was like, ‘What the f*ck? That’s crazy.’ That was the weirdest experience I’ve ever had. I was flattered, of course. […] I appreciate that she was bold enough to come up to me and tell me that, too. I was like, ‘You want to have sex to the breakup songs?'”