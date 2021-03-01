Though she rose to fame as an actor on the Disney+ hit series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Olivia Rodrigo’s debut single “Drivers License” made her a household name. Since releasing the track, Rodrigo has dominated charts, been in the throes of a teen pop love triangle, received kind cosigns from pop stars like Taylor Swift, and was even name-dropped in a recent Saturday Night Live sketch. Now, continuing with the its success, “Drivers License” is once again at No. 1.

This week, “Drivers License” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the seventh consecutive week. The track is the first debut single to ever spend that long at the top spot on the Hot 100 chart, but that’s not all. “Drivers License” also managed an impressive feat previously achieved by Drake: It’s the first single to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1 since Drake’s 2018 “God’s Plan.”

While the song has hovered at top of the charts for weeks, its apparently continuing to increase in popularity. According to Billboard, “Drivers License” totaled 21.5 million streams in the US and was downloaded 13,000 times this week alone, up 38 percent since last week’s charts. The song also received a healthy boost from US radio stations, as it was spun 67.3 million times on the airwaves, a 13 percent increase from last week.