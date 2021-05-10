Olivia Rodrigo has so far released two singles in support of her upcoming album Sour and they’ve both been top-10 hits; “Drivers License,” of course, spent an impressive eight weeks at No. 1. The album comes out later this month, but ahead of then, she will release a third new single, “Good 4 U,” which is set to drop in a few days.

She made the announcement by sharing the single art, which features a worn-looking image of her in a cheerleader outfit and long black leather gloves, standing next to a trophy in a hallway lined with lockers. In her Instagram caption, she revealed the song is set for release this Friday, and the next day, she will give the track its live debut on Saturday Night Live.

Although this is the first official news about the song, especially observant fans may have seen this one coming. In a “Deja Vu” promotional image Rodrigo shared on March 31, she stands in front of an ice cream truck that says on the side, “deja vu ice cream is good 4 u.” Then, on April 26, she shared a photo of herself in the same outfit as on the “Good 4 U” art, but only showing her torso and legs. In the image, she stands next to a locker that is numbered 514 and that sports a combination dial with a big 6 on it, alluding to the sixth track of Rodrigo’s upcoming album having a release date of May 14 (5/14).

Sour is out 5/21 via Geffen Records. Pre-order it here.