Olivia Rodrigo is apparently having the time of her life on her Guts Tour, despite near-wardrobe malfunctions and being so exhausted she’s sleeping half the day away between shows. The “Bad Idea Right?” singer acknowledged as much in a letter she shared with fans to thank them for the tour’s successes as she completes the first North American leg and prepares to move on to Asia and Australia.

The letter, delivered by email with a subject line reading “It’s not goodbye, it’s see u soon!!!” reads, “I just wanted to send a little note to say thank u so much to everyone who has attended the GUTS world tour so far. I am having the time of my life singing my heart out with u guys every night. I have a few weeks off before the tour heads to Asia and Australia, but I wanted to share a few random pics I took the past few months before I do (I’m so bad at taking photos!!!)”

The photos include shots of her guitar and a toy horse, along with a selfie.

The Asian leg of the tour begins in Bangkok, Thailand on September 16, and will include dates in Hong Kong, Seoul, and Tokyo, while she’s got four shows in Australia lined up.